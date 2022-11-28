Video
Wale's businesses urged to invest in DB textile sector

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The global fashion industry is shifting towards non-cotton garment products due to rising cotton prices and its dwindling supply. Along with global markets, the demand for man-made fibers is increasing in local RMG sector.
Highlighting such changing trend, FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) has urged the visiting Wales's business delegation to invest in Bangladesh textile sector which has opened up immense possibilities.
Meeting of All Chambers Wales Trade, Investment and Education Mission, UK was held on, Saturday at FBCCI office in the city.
Addressing the event, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, "About 83 percent of Bangladesh's total exports earning come from the RMG sector. After LDC graduation, most of the value addition of export goods should be done locally to get GSP plus benefits in the European market.
"In this regard, the textile industry, especially man-made fiber, will be one of the potential investment sectors." He said.
Besides, the FBCCI president also informed about investment possibilities in renewable energy, ceramics, furniture, information and communication technology and human resource development.
He said there are opportunities for individual or joint investment of businessmen in Bangladesh. He assured of providing full support to Wales entrepreneurs who will invest in Bangladesh.
The Wales business delegation was headed by executive chairman of the Chamber Paul Slevin. Speaking He said on the occasion that "Wales and Bangladesh have opportunities for bilateral cooperation in trade, education and culture." He urged both governments to include private sector in all development works.
Paul Slevin Stated that, "Skill is now most important to face challenges of competitiveness."
Participating in open discussions, speakers emphasized the need for development of technical collaborations between institutions in Wales and Bangladesh to develop skilled manpower.
Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President of FBCCI delivered concluding remarks. He said, "the meeting will open up a new dimension for strengthening the bilateral trade relation between Bangladesh and the Wales."
Among others, FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Distinguished Members of All Wales Trade, Investment and Education Mission of UK attended the meeting.


