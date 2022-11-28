Month-Long 27th DITF starts in city on January 1

The month long 27th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is going to start from January 1 at its Purbachal permanent venue, officials said. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the fair.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the ministry of commerce is going to host the fair for the second time in its own Purbachal venue- Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre.

AHM Ahsan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EPB made the disclosure while talking with the Daily Observer on Sunday saying, "The fair which is 27th of its kind will start from the first day of January in the coming year."

He said, "We faced some difficulties in hosting the fair first time in our own permanent venue and we are working this time to solve those in the upcoming fair."

He said like previous fairs this time several foreign companies will participate while more number of local companies are queuing for space. They will showcase their products and services and will also sell products to visitors.

Around 330 local and foreign companies have shown interest and are set to confirm their participation by end of November and need to clear their rent for space. There are 43 pavilions, 31 mini pavilions and the rest 238 are business stalls in the 27th DITF. Local big conglomerates are likely to exhibit their products in pavilions and in mini pavilions.

Besides Bangladesh, participants from India, Pakistan, Turkey, Thailand, South Korea and Iran will show their products and also sell to local buyers

The EPB vice chairman Mr Ahsan said last year there were transport facilities for visitors and this year more transports will run to facilitate the visitors.

He said despite the fear of coronavirus infection, the first trade fair in Purbachal premise last year was encouraging that drew a huge response. "We hope the upcoming fair in January will also draw huge attention as covid cases are not significant and under control now", he said.

He said the construction of 300 feet road to Purbachal is completed this time and unlike last year visitors will feel comfort. Besides, the EPB is taking some additional measures to collect everyday wastes from the fair venue to keep it clean.

Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary, EPB said, "The participants are to make confirm their participations within 30 November and pay their rents." And after final confirmation they will start works on their stalls, pavilions and mini pavilions to put their own interior designs from the first day of December."

He said, "We have already got allotment applications from interest parties."

The new international trade fair venue built with Chinese government assistance at a cost of Tk8.2 billion is located on more than 26 acres of land and the two-stored complex has 33,000 square meters floor of which 24,370 square meters are meant to be used for exhibitions.

Besides, the facility has 7,912 square meters of parking space capable of accommodating 1,000 cars, he said.











