India trying to improve connectivity, trade with BD, Myanmar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that his country is trying to improve trade and connectivity with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within North East and to the wider world, and expand its access to global markets and workplace. Discussed specific challenges pertaining to Myanmar and Bangladesh, including accelerating ongoing projects," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

The Indian foreign minister tweeted about connectivity came as he began a two-day visit to the country's Northeast region on Saturday from Imphal, reports Indian media.

Underlining the importance of linking Northeastern India to the rest of the nation, he said that Delhi is working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

India taking the G20 presidency will showcase the true spirit of the Northeast to the world, with its tourism benefits, Jaishankar said.











