

BB sells $13.3b, mops up Tk 1.20t in 17 months

The BB sold a total of $13.33 billion in the past 17 months (July 1, 2021-November 24, 2022), which was equivalent to about Tk 1.20 trillion. Due to the demand-driven dollar sales, the excess liquidity in the banking sector dropped to Tk 1.69 trillion in October.

Only nine banks held around 62 per cent of total excess liquidity, displaying the liquidity pressure that other banks were facing, according to BB data in July.

The BB sold over $5.71 billion to banks in between July 1 and November 24 while in during the whole financial year of 2021-22, it had injected around $7.62 billion into the financial market. The central bank continued selling the greenbacks due to a severe dollar crisis that hampered letter of credit payment obligation settlement.

The excess liquidity in the banking sector was Tk 1.9 trillion in July and Tk 2.03 trillion in June. A lower demand for funds had sent the excess liquidity to rise to Tk 2,31,711crore in July 2021. However, any commercial banks can borrow money from BB when there is a shortage of funds and the money is repaid according to the applicable (repo repurchase option) rate.

The central bank provides these short-term loans against securities such as treasury bills or government bonds. The central bank currently has repo with one-day, 14-day and 28-day terms. On November 24, the foreign reserve dropped to $34.07 billion.

According to a suggestion made by International Monetary Fund, if $8 billion used as export development fund is excluded from foreign exchange reserve, the reserve stands at $26.3 billion.

The state-run banks, in particular, are taking the dollar support from BB for settling import payments of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and other entities.

The reserve was $39.06 billion on August 31, 2022 and $46.2 billion in September 2021. The country's import payments increased to $19.34 billion in July-September from $17.32 billion in the same months of the past year.

Remittance and export earnings are prime tools for bankers to meet the demand for dollars, but both are falling, BB officials said. They said the central bank had to inject dollars due to the severe shortage of the greenbacks on the financial market.

The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 107 from Tk 84.8 against the US dollar within a year. The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14.







