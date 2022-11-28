Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Convicts Snatching Case

Idi Amin put on 4-day remand

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

Idi Amin, an accused in a case filed over the snatching incident of two death-row convicts from their custody in the Dhaka's CJM Court premises, surrendered before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Sunday through a lawyer.
Later on the basis of the investigation prayer, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzol Hossain placed the accused on a four-day remand.
Abul Kalam Azad, Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime
    (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and also the investigation officer of the case produced the accused, Idi Amin before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.
Earlier on Thursday another FIR listed accused, Mehedi Hasan Omi, allegedly a member of Ansar al-Islam, was placed on a seven-day remand in the sensational case.
On November 20 the two death-row convicts -- Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran and Abu Siddiq Sohel -- were whisked away from police custody from Dhaka court premises.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idi Amin put on 4-day remand
Scaling up awareness, ensuring medication for high BP at community clinics  vital: Experts
Kaptai Lake's power generation falls
Lighterage workers' strike halts cargo handling at Ctg port
Are wealthy people above law, asks HC
SSC results today
Costa Rica make path for Germany beating Japan
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft