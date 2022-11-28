Idi Amin put on 4-day remand

Idi Amin, an accused in a case filed over the snatching incident of two death-row convicts from their custody in the Dhaka's CJM Court premises, surrendered before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Sunday through a lawyer.

Later on the basis of the investigation prayer, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzol Hossain placed the accused on a four-day remand.

Abul Kalam Azad, Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime

(CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and also the investigation officer of the case produced the accused, Idi Amin before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Earlier on Thursday another FIR listed accused, Mehedi Hasan Omi, allegedly a member of Ansar al-Islam, was placed on a seven-day remand in the sensational case.

On November 20 the two death-row convicts -- Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran and Abu Siddiq Sohel -- were whisked away from police custody from Dhaka court premises.