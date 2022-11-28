Scaling up awareness, ensuring medication for high BP at community clinics  vital: Experts

Rajib Ahmed,a 42- year old lawyer, who spends whole day in the court and after ending his court work, he goes to his chamber where he meets his clients for various cases to deal with and once ending this meeting, he heads towards a newspaper house (not mentioning the name due to privacy), where works as a reporter and from this media office when he reaches home at 11:00pm then still plenty of court tasks wait for him that require him to note down for his next day's court cases.

Rajib begins his day in this manner everyday just after waking up at 6:00am and starts his work by reviewing a couple of mails and promptly he responds to all and then he prepares his whole day's work schedules.

This pattern of his work causes him to suffer from the hypertension, which his doctor diagnosed very recently, said Rajib while talking with the Daily Observer, saying "I always feel a kind of restlessness within me especially when I get early morning headaches and irregular heart rhythms", Rajib told the Daily Observer adding he feels this type of symptom

when he is afraid if he would fail to meet his deadline.

This excessive workload and various crises of modern human life drive thousands of people across the country to suffer from hypertension.

According to the WHO, blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the body's arteries, the major blood vessels in the body and when the blood pressure is elevated above normal the state is called hypertension or high blood pressure.

It suggests that severe hypertension can cause fatigue, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, chest pain and muscle tremors.

WHO also reveals that 1.28 billion people suffer from high blood pressure worldwide and two-thirds of them live in low-and middle-income countries, including Bangladesh.

Referring to Bangladesh Non Communicable Disease Steps survey, 2018, experts noted that one in every five adults in Bangladesh suffers from hypertension, which is very alarming.

Most of them, half of women (51 percent) and two-thirds of men (67 per cent), do not know they have high blood pressure.

The report also observes that in recent times, experts underscore that a high incidence of heart disease is being observed among the youth in the country.

Besides, it shows that hypertension is one of the major causes of heart disease that kill about 2 lakh 77 thousand people every year.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, 2019, hypertension is one of the top three causes of death and disability in Bangladesh.

Witnessing this situation, Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury said that to deal with this situation, it is necessary to create public awareness about hypertension and ensure the availability of blood pressure measurement and hypertension medicines in all community clinics across the country and increase the government's budget in this sector.

When this correspondent asked about the present status of Bangladesh with regards to hypertension treatment services, Dr. Masud Reza Kabir, Line Director of Community Based Health Care (CBHC) and Director General of Health Services (DGHS), said that hypertension treatment has already started at the community clinic level and it will be possible to expand this programme in all community clinics across the country soon.

However, hypertension drugs are not included in the existing drug list of community clinics and according to Bangladesh Health Facility Survey 2017, only 29 percent of health care centers in the country have trained personnel on hypertension.

The Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme (NCDC), under the Directorate of Health, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh (NHFB) have been jointly implementing a programme to control hypertension since 2018.

The programme aims at creating awareness about hypertension and ensuring treatment of the disease at the community clinic level. Under this programme, anti-hypertensive drugs are being given (prescription refilling) to patients from eight community clinics of four Upazilas ( Beanibazar, Bishwanath, Gopalganj and Fenchuganj) in Sylhet district on pilot basis.

Professor Robed Amin, Line Director of the NCDC unit of DGHS said that at a limited scale, high blood pressure treatment services are being provided in some community clinics which will be gradually spread across the country," he said.

ABM Zubair, Executive Director of PROGGA said, "Awareness must be created across the country through mass media to combat the prevalence of hypertension. Nationwide expansion of the initiative taken in Sylhet district can play an important role in hypertension management."















