Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:36 AM
Kaptai Lake's power generation falls

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Special Correspondent

The water scarcity hits the production of hydro electricity from Rangamati's Kaptai Lake, Bangladesh Power Development Board said.
"We are now getting only 40 megawatt electricity is being produced at this moment from the second unit," Executive Engineer of Karnafuli Hydroelectric Power Station said. However, a total of 240MW electricity can be produced by the five units of the hydropower station.
Chattogram is the most sufferer of the situation, the official added. Karnafuli Hydroelectric Power Station has five units. This year the water
    level of Kaptai is depleting fast, the official added.
"We've done some repair work in the first unit and it will resume shortly. However, we can't operate the other three units due to lack of water in the lake," said Jalal. However, both power production and navigation get disrupted during the dry season which lasts from October to February.
 According to data from the control room of the power plant, the amount of water in Kaptai Lake was 90.09 ft mean sea level (MSL) till Sunday morning. It was supposed to be 106.4 MSL as per the rule carve of the lake. Kaptai Lake can contain water up to 109 MSL.


