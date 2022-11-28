Lighterage workers' strike halts cargo handling at Ctg port

CHATTOGRAM Nov 27: The lighterage of bulk cargo from the ships anchored at the Outer Anchorage of the Chattogram Port suspended since 12:00 midnight on Sunday following the water transport workers strike.

Water transport workers have started a nationwide strike over a 10-point charter of demands, including calls for a minimum salary of Tk 20,000.

The strike, under the banner of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad began on Sunday midnight.

The demands are, the minimum wage of water transport workers should be set at Tk 20,000, Labourers going to India should be provided with landing passes, Restrictions on overnight movement of bulkheads

should be relaxed, Cargo transport policies should be fully implemented in Bangladesh ports, Construction of a shelter at Chattogram port and the lease of Charpara Ghat should be cancelled, the ongoing supply of fuel oil through the pipeline from Chattogram port should be stopped. Besides, no launches have left Dhaka's Sadarghat due to the strike.

Due to the work stoppage, cargo unloading operations at several lightering vessels stationed on the outer anchorage of the Chattogram port and the banks of the Karnaphuli River have come to a standstill.

Lightering workers have not gone to unload the larger vessels anchored near the port due to the strike, said Md Omor Faruk, secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority.

Following the strike, transportation of goods from Chattogram port to other parts of the country remained suspended too due to the strike.












