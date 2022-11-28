Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Are wealthy people above law, asks HC

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Sunday expressed  dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and its failure to take action against loan defaulters
A bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat raised the question after expressing annoyance against the ACC.
"The defaulters cannot be stronger than the law. So, why the ACC is not taking action against defaulters? Thousands of crores of Taka in loans has been  defaulted, why are you not catching them? Are the big debtors above justice? ACC is busy nabbing only Chunoputtis (small fries), not the big fish," said the judges rebuking the ACC in their observation while hearing on a petition filed by ACC seeking cancellation of bail of ASM Hasanul Kabir, former officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank in connection with a loan scam case of Bismillah Group.
On March 29, 2019, Shahjalal Islami Bank's Eskaton branch manager Naqibul Islam filed a case at Ramna Police Station against 12 people including Bismillah Group's Managing Director Khwaja Solaiman Anwar Chowdhury.
On October 29, 2015, the ACC submitted charge sheet against 14 people including the bank's the then deputy manager ASM Hasanul Kabir and junior assistant vice president Jannatul Mawas.
On October 17, 2017, a judicial court granted bail to these accuse people.
Later, the ACC filed an     appeal with the High Court Division seeking cancellation of their bail.
On January 8, 2018, the High Court Division issued the rule and asked the ACC to re-investigate the case.
On Sunday, while the matter came in the cause list for hearing the bench asked the ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, present in the hearing, to explain why the accused were not tried?  
The bench asked, when will you catch them? The case had been filed in 2013 and charge sheet was submitted in 2015.
The bench ordered for holding re-investigation against the accused.
"You ask the ACC chairman to take the matter seriously - why such cases are not ending. Nine years have passed," the bench told the ACC lawyer.
When the bench inquired about the main accused Khawaja Solaiman of the Bismillah Group,  Khurshid said, "he is absconding. He has been sentenced in one case. The court issued order to get him arrested by the Interpol.
When the Attorney General came to the court to hear another case, the bench wanted to know from him about status of the case.
Khurshid submitted, "We shall provide updated information."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idi Amin put on 4-day remand
Scaling up awareness, ensuring medication for high BP at community clinics  vital: Experts
Kaptai Lake's power generation falls
Lighterage workers' strike halts cargo handling at Ctg port
Are wealthy people above law, asks HC
SSC results today
Costa Rica make path for Germany beating Japan
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft