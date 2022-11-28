Are wealthy people above law, asks HC

The High Court Division on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and its failure to take action against loan defaulters

A bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat raised the question after expressing annoyance against the ACC.

"The defaulters cannot be stronger than the law. So, why the ACC is not taking action against defaulters? Thousands of crores of Taka in loans has been defaulted, why are you not catching them? Are the big debtors above justice? ACC is busy nabbing only Chunoputtis (small fries), not the big fish," said the judges rebuking the ACC in their observation while hearing on a petition filed by ACC seeking cancellation of bail of ASM Hasanul Kabir, former officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank in connection with a loan scam case of Bismillah Group.

On March 29, 2019, Shahjalal Islami Bank's Eskaton branch manager Naqibul Islam filed a case at Ramna Police Station against 12 people including Bismillah Group's Managing Director Khwaja Solaiman Anwar Chowdhury.

On October 29, 2015, the ACC submitted charge sheet against 14 people including the bank's the then deputy manager ASM Hasanul Kabir and junior assistant vice president Jannatul Mawas.

On October 17, 2017, a judicial court granted bail to these accuse people.

Later, the ACC filed an appeal with the High Court Division seeking cancellation of their bail.

On January 8, 2018, the High Court Division issued the rule and asked the ACC to re-investigate the case.

On Sunday, while the matter came in the cause list for hearing the bench asked the ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, present in the hearing, to explain why the accused were not tried?

The bench asked, when will you catch them? The case had been filed in 2013 and charge sheet was submitted in 2015.

The bench ordered for holding re-investigation against the accused.

"You ask the ACC chairman to take the matter seriously - why such cases are not ending. Nine years have passed," the bench told the ACC lawyer.

When the bench inquired about the main accused Khawaja Solaiman of the Bismillah Group, Khurshid said, "he is absconding. He has been sentenced in one case. The court issued order to get him arrested by the Interpol.

When the Attorney General came to the court to hear another case, the bench wanted to know from him about status of the case.

Khurshid submitted, "We shall provide updated information."













