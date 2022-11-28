Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SSC results today

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the results publishing activities. The results will be published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 12 pm today, said a notification signed by Md Abul Bashar, controller of exams at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka today.
According to the notification, the students can avail the result through SMS after the official release of the result.
A student can get his or her result by sending SMS. For this, the student has to type SSC<>first three letters of the board's name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222.
For example - SSC DHA
    123456 2022.The results will be sent in return-SMS.
The results can be downloaded by clicking on the result corner of the website www.educationboard.gov.bd.
Students can get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults also.
The SSC and its equivalent examinations began on September 15 as per the revised and rearranged syllabus and the exam of each subject took place in 2 hours instead of 3 hours.
A total of 20, 21,868 students from 29,591 educational institutions took part in the exams of SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) at 3,790 centres.
A total of 15, 99,711 students participated in the SSC examinations under nine general education boards.
Some 2, 68,495 candidates appeared in the Dakhil exams under the Madrasah Education Board while 1, 53,662 students appeared in Dakhil vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idi Amin put on 4-day remand
Scaling up awareness, ensuring medication for high BP at community clinics  vital: Experts
Kaptai Lake's power generation falls
Lighterage workers' strike halts cargo handling at Ctg port
Are wealthy people above law, asks HC
SSC results today
Costa Rica make path for Germany beating Japan
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft