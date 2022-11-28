SSC results today

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the results publishing activities. The results will be published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 12 pm today, said a notification signed by Md Abul Bashar, controller of exams at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka today.

According to the notification, the students can avail the result through SMS after the official release of the result.

A student can get his or her result by sending SMS. For this, the student has to type SSC<>first three letters of the board's name<>roll no.<>passing year and send to 16222.

For example - SSC DHA

123456 2022.The results will be sent in return-SMS.

The results can be downloaded by clicking on the result corner of the website www.educationboard.gov.bd.

Students can get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults also.

The SSC and its equivalent examinations began on September 15 as per the revised and rearranged syllabus and the exam of each subject took place in 2 hours instead of 3 hours.

A total of 20, 21,868 students from 29,591 educational institutions took part in the exams of SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) at 3,790 centres.

A total of 15, 99,711 students participated in the SSC examinations under nine general education boards.

Some 2, 68,495 candidates appeared in the Dakhil exams under the Madrasah Education Board while 1, 53,662 students appeared in Dakhil vocational exams under the Technical Education Board. -BSS













