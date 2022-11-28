Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Costa Rica make path for Germany beating Japan

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Costa Rica's goalkeeper #01 Keylor Navas (C) rushes to make a save during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 27, 2022. Photo: AFP

Costa Rica's goalkeeper #01 Keylor Navas (C) rushes to make a save during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 27, 2022. Photo: AFP

DOHA, NOV 27: Costa Rica stunned Japan 1-0 thanks to a late goal at the World Cup on Sunday to blow Group E wide open and hand a potential lifeline to Germany.
Japan, who shocked four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their opener in Qatar, could have taken a giant stride towards the last 16 with a win.
Instead they laboured for large parts of the match against a Costa Rica side who were hammered 7-0 by Spain, then defender Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute with a deflected strike.
It was Costa Rica's first
    shot on target at this World Cup and could be of huge benefit to the Germans.
The result left Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all on three points. Spain face Germany later Sunday in another crucial contest.
Japan made five changes to the team which shocked Germany in their opening match as coach Hajime Moriyasu made full use of his 26-man squad.
In temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Japan immediately went on the attack and won a corner within 30 seconds to signal their intent.
Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez had resisted making wholesale changes to the team thumped by Spain, dropping teenage winger Jewison Bennette and defender Carlos Martinez to the bench.
Gerson Torres and 34-year-old centre-back Kendall Waston took their place in an ageing XI which featured four players from the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals.
But Japan's early promise melted in the Doha sun and the first shot at goal -- a tame effort which sailed high and wide -- did not come until 10 minutes from half-time through Costa Rica's 30-year-old Joel Campbell.
A dreary first half came to a close with "Los Ticos" having had more of the ball but neither side mustering a shot on target.
Moriyasu had seen enough and made a double change at the break, one of them the introduction of Bundesliga-based striker Takuma Asano, who scored the winner against the Germans.
The Blue Samurai were immediately more cutting and midfielder Hidemasa Morita drew the first proper save of the match within seconds of the restart with a powerful strike.
Moriyasu threw on Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma for a defender just after the hour as Japan chased the victory that would put them on the cusp of the last 16.
It was all Japan as the match ticked into the last 20 minutes in front of 41,000 spectators.
Substitute Junya Ito looked to have wriggled free and was closing on goal, only for Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo to cynically tug him back on the edge of the box, earning a yellow card that could easily have been red.
Costa Rica had done nothing for most of the game as an attacking force, but nine minutes from normal time they stole it when Fuller's shot took a deflection and looped in.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idi Amin put on 4-day remand
Scaling up awareness, ensuring medication for high BP at community clinics  vital: Experts
Kaptai Lake's power generation falls
Lighterage workers' strike halts cargo handling at Ctg port
Are wealthy people above law, asks HC
SSC results today
Costa Rica make path for Germany beating Japan
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft