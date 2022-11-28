Water transport workers go on indefinite strike



A passenger waiting with his goods at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the city on Sunday as no launch was plying due to countrywide water transport workers' strike. photo: Observer

As Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad announced to enforce the strike, workers at the port suspended movement of lighterage vessels, oil tankers used to unload containers from mother vessels anchored at port's outer dock from 12:00am.

Following the strike, commercial vessel workers at Mongla port in Bagerhat and water transports workers of Khulna stopped uploading imported goods from Sunday morning, though the strike began from early hours.

Bangladesh Lighterage Sramik Union Mongla's vice president Mainul Hossain Mintu said the workers gathered at the regional office keeping anchored their vessels on the Poshur River.

Meanwhile, freight vessels' operation from Barishal also remained suspended due to the strike.

No launches have left Dhaka's Sadarghat.

Passengers have been facing immense hardship since Sunday morning as water transport workers went on an indefinite work abstention demanding 10-pont demands.

The scenario was the same in other launch terminals of the country as well.

Many passengers waiting at the terminals had to

either opt for alternative modes of transport or cancel their travel plans altogether.

Inspector of marine safety and traffic management department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Barishal Kabir Hossain said no launches left Barishal river port since the morning.

In Chandpur, the work abstention started around 12:00am with a 10-point demand.

Many passengers who weren't aware of the strike were left without any options for travelling once they reached the terminals.

Abul Hashem Master, President of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association, Barishal, said workers have gone on work abstention across the country under the banner of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad.

Other demands of the workers are-providing appointment letter, identity card and service book to workers, formation of Contributory Provident Fund and Seafarer Welfare Fund to provide food and sea allowances, providing Tk 10 lakh compensation for accident and death at work.

On November 19, water transport workers announced to go on an indefinite strike from November 26 midnight to press home their 10-point demand, including fixing their minimum wage at Tk 20,000.

Meanwhile, Badiuzzaman Badal, Senior Vice Chairman of the Launch Owners Association, said the workers get a minimum salary of Tk 10,000 and it is not possible to accept their salary demand of Tk 20,000 as the number of launch travellers has decreased.













Countrywide water transport workers on Sunday started observing work abstention for an indefinite period to press home their 10-point demands, including a minimum salary of Tk 20,000.As Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad announced to enforce the strike, workers at the port suspended movement of lighterage vessels, oil tankers used to unload containers from mother vessels anchored at port's outer dock from 12:00am.Following the strike, commercial vessel workers at Mongla port in Bagerhat and water transports workers of Khulna stopped uploading imported goods from Sunday morning, though the strike began from early hours.Bangladesh Lighterage Sramik Union Mongla's vice president Mainul Hossain Mintu said the workers gathered at the regional office keeping anchored their vessels on the Poshur River.Meanwhile, freight vessels' operation from Barishal also remained suspended due to the strike.No launches have left Dhaka's Sadarghat.Passengers have been facing immense hardship since Sunday morning as water transport workers went on an indefinite work abstention demanding 10-pont demands.The scenario was the same in other launch terminals of the country as well.Many passengers waiting at the terminals had toeither opt for alternative modes of transport or cancel their travel plans altogether.Inspector of marine safety and traffic management department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Barishal Kabir Hossain said no launches left Barishal river port since the morning.In Chandpur, the work abstention started around 12:00am with a 10-point demand.Many passengers who weren't aware of the strike were left without any options for travelling once they reached the terminals.Abul Hashem Master, President of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association, Barishal, said workers have gone on work abstention across the country under the banner of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad.Other demands of the workers are-providing appointment letter, identity card and service book to workers, formation of Contributory Provident Fund and Seafarer Welfare Fund to provide food and sea allowances, providing Tk 10 lakh compensation for accident and death at work.On November 19, water transport workers announced to go on an indefinite strike from November 26 midnight to press home their 10-point demand, including fixing their minimum wage at Tk 20,000.Meanwhile, Badiuzzaman Badal, Senior Vice Chairman of the Launch Owners Association, said the workers get a minimum salary of Tk 10,000 and it is not possible to accept their salary demand of Tk 20,000 as the number of launch travellers has decreased.