Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Water transport workers go on indefinite strike

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

A passenger waiting with his goods at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the city on Sunday as no launch was plying due to countrywide water transport workers' strike. photo: Observer

A passenger waiting with his goods at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the city on Sunday as no launch was plying due to countrywide water transport workers' strike. photo: Observer

Countrywide water transport workers on Sunday started observing work abstention for an indefinite period to press home their 10-point demands, including a minimum salary of Tk 20,000.
As Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad announced to enforce the strike, workers at the port suspended movement of lighterage vessels, oil tankers used to unload containers from mother vessels anchored at port's outer dock from 12:00am.
Following the strike, commercial vessel workers at Mongla port in Bagerhat and water transports workers of Khulna stopped uploading imported goods from Sunday morning, though the strike began from early hours.
Bangladesh Lighterage Sramik Union Mongla's vice president Mainul Hossain Mintu said the workers gathered at the regional office keeping anchored their vessels on the Poshur River.
Meanwhile, freight vessels' operation from Barishal also remained suspended due to the strike.
No launches have left Dhaka's Sadarghat.
Passengers have been facing immense hardship since Sunday morning as water transport workers went on an indefinite work abstention demanding 10-pont demands.
The scenario was the same in other launch terminals of the country as well.
Many passengers waiting at the terminals had to
    either opt for alternative modes of transport or cancel their travel plans altogether.
Inspector of marine safety and traffic management department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Barishal Kabir Hossain said no launches left Barishal river port since the morning.
In Chandpur, the work abstention started around 12:00am with a 10-point demand.
Many passengers who weren't aware of the strike were left without any options for travelling once they reached the terminals.
Abul Hashem Master, President of Bangladesh Launch Labour Association, Barishal, said workers have gone on work abstention across the country under the banner of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad.
Other demands of the workers are-providing appointment letter, identity card and service book to workers, formation of Contributory Provident Fund and Seafarer Welfare Fund to provide food and sea allowances, providing Tk 10 lakh compensation for accident and death at work.
On November 19, water transport workers announced to go on an indefinite strike from November 26 midnight to press home their 10-point demand, including fixing their minimum wage at Tk 20,000.
Meanwhile, Badiuzzaman Badal, Senior Vice Chairman of the Launch Owners Association, said the workers get a minimum salary of Tk 10,000 and it is not possible to accept their salary demand of Tk 20,000 as the number of launch travellers has decreased.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idi Amin put on 4-day remand
Scaling up awareness, ensuring medication for high BP at community clinics  vital: Experts
Kaptai Lake's power generation falls
Lighterage workers' strike halts cargo handling at Ctg port
Are wealthy people above law, asks HC
SSC results today
Costa Rica make path for Germany beating Japan
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft