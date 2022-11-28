

Keep track of banks amid rumours of money transfer PM asks Secys

She also asked them to take precautionary measures along with making the people aware so that the country can avert famine amid ongoing global economic crisis caused by

coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

She gave the instructions in her introductory address to the secretaries at her Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

She gave a number of suggestions including being economic in public expenditures, setting priorities regarding development projects, diversifying exports, attracting investments, preparing skilled manpower for the fourth industrial revolution, making people aware to bring every inch of fallow land under cultivation and using electricity and gas with due austerity.

The meeting over, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefing reporters at the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room, said, "The issue of withdrawal of money from banks was discussed indirectly. Instruction has been given to keep track about the overall situation in this sector. The Financial Institution Division under the Finance Ministry will give a report soon on the issue."

When asked about the financial conditions of Islamic Bank, the Cabinet Secretary said, "Not only the Islamic Bank, reports were published against several banks. Learning from different sources, I myself inquired the matter through internet. But, the information in the reports were contradictory. But, we haven't ignored the reports. We have asked the authorities to submit a complete report on banking sector."

"Meanwhile, the PM has also asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures against the militants considering the latest activities of some militant groups," he said.

In her speech Sheikh Hasina said, "This is not my word, it's said that a famine may take place in the world. We have to take measures in advance from now so that the looming famine does not hurt our country."

She said that the world was reeling under recession that occurred under the impacts of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions. One or two countries were getting benefits out of the crises while rests including the developed countries were suffering immensely.

"The even the developed countries are facing severe crises for which their economic growth and the reserves are declining. Inflation has increased manifold across the world. Our country is not out of its impacts, it also hit our country," she said.

She said, "Bangladesh has enough foreign currency reserves despite the global recession. We have a reserve for purchasing food for five to six months."

"But, we have to be cautious and economical alongside cutting unnecessary expenditures when even the developed countries are facing problems over reserve," she asked the Secretaries.

Due to the war, prices of fertilisers, wheat, rice, cooking and fuel oils increased manifold alongside the cost of transportation resulting in the reserves sliding globally, she said.

She said, "We did not get into problems so far, but we have to take measures in advance so that we don't face troubles in future. We're taking all the measures carefully to this end."

She said that the most important thing was that Bangladesh must make the people aware to grow more food by bringing every inch of fallow land under production across the country.

"Grow food, vegetables and fruits using the fallow land to overcome the crisis and help other countries in their need," she said.

She said Bangladesh ensured food security for its people by increasing food production through research though the country has to import some food grains from abroad.

She asked the secretaries to take steps to grow the required food to reduce dependence on imports.

She said that she fulfilled her promise to provide electricity to every house across the country, she urged all to show austerity in using electricity and gas as their prices have increased globally due to the war.

She said priority should be given in diversifying exports to earn more foreign exchange.

Bangladesh's other assets including the digital devices alongside garments deserved special attention from the government, she said.

"We need to add more items to our export basket," she added.

She put emphasis on preparing skilled manpower under the fourth industrial revolution so that they can compete in the ever-changing world.

She said that the demand for skilled manpower increased at home and abroad.

Sheikh Hasina said that her government would establish 100 economic zones across the country which will also need skilled manpower.

She said that foreign investment would come in the economic zones for which she asked the secretaries to take timely steps to attract local and foreign investment.

She said her government took numerous projects to ensure overall development of the country.

"But, we have to fix our priority projects keeping the current situation in mind. We have to complete the projects quickly and more viably to derive economic benefits out of them.

"We will get the returns if we can quickly complete the priority projects," she added.

The Prime Minister asked all to be alert to keep the youths away from drugs, militancy and terrorism as they are the assets of the country.

She also asked the secretaries to complete the housing schemes taken to give every homeless and landless person a home as the houses will help them lead life decently.













