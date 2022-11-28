Video
Money Snatching Case

Police constable sent to jail

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

Police constable, Ujjol Mia, accused in a case filed over snatching Tk 9 lakh of a trader, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday after a two-day remand.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order after Sub Inspector Murad Hossain of Motijheel Police Station also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the accused police constable before it after a two-day remand in the case.
On Thursday another Dhaka court put the accused on two-day police custody for interrogation in the case.
The case statement is that a   business house's  manger , Russel  of city's Motijheel area  went to Al- Arafah Islami Bank, Motijheel branch to deposit nine lakh taka of the organization on November 6 , but the accused police constable Ujjol Mia and his accomplice forcibly took the manager, Russel   at Jatrabari fly over isolated area  and snatched the money by assaulting.



