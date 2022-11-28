EC frustrated by lack of response on RPO proposals

The government has yet to respond to the Election Commission's proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Order or the RPO, which were sent out in August. The delay has put the electoral body in a dilemma about whether to pursue the amendments at all.

Sources in the EC said they have sent three letters to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this regard so far while the ministry sources told bdnews24.com that they are assessing the proposal.

The commission sent out the proposal on Aug 8 and requested an update from the ministry on Sept 28 and Oct 10.

The third request was sent out recently and the ministry was "kindly been asked for the last time" to inform the commission about the development by mid-December.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal sounded a bit frustrated when he was approached about the matter.

"We have set a deadline this time, so I hope they will respond within the timeframe. My guess is that multiple government agencies are involved in the matter. We, however, can't put matters on hold for an indefinite period. If we do not get a response this time, we will officially call it off and try other means," he said while briefing journalists on Sunday.

When the ministry was approached on the same matter, Md Asaduzzaman Nur, the Joint Secretary (Drafting) of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs division of the ministry, said the minister's office is working on the assessment of the proposal.

"Usually the drafting division works on such matters as part of their routine work, but the minister's [Law Minister Anisul Huq] office is working on this one," he said.

Kazi Habibul, who served as the secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs division during his civil service career said if the ministry doesn't respond by mid-December, the CEC will decide what to do next.

The CEC, however, confirmed that they will not ask for any follow-up from the ministry in this regard.

"The government may have its own arguments regarding the proposals. Election Commission depends on the government to move its legislative request to the parliament. So if the government believes, yes, adequate regulations are there to address the amendments we proposed, we will back off. We just want to hear from them," he said. Joint Secretary Md Asaduzzaman Nur advised approaching the minister's office in this regard. -bdnews24.com













