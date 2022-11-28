Beanibazar field to add 8m cft gas to nat'l grid from today

SYLHET, Nov 27: An additional 8 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcf/d) is set to be added to the national grid from a previously abandoned well of Sylhet's Beanibazar gas field from Monday.

The well No 1 of the gas field will supply the gas to the national grid, said Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) General Manager Abdul Jalil Pramanik on Sunday.

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) started digging the abandoned well on September 10 and confirmed the finding of the gas reserve on November 10.

Abdul Jalil said, "We completed all the experimental work this afternoon."

After the gas pressure test (testing) work, all the technical preparations have been completed for gas supply to the national grid at the final stage, he added.

"If everything goes well, gas supply will start from this well to the transmission line from Monday morning," Jalil said.

The Beanibazar gas field is under Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL). About 7 million cubic feet of gas per day is being supplied to the national transmission line from well number 2 of this gas field. -UNB











