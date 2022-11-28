Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Beanibazar field to add 8m cft gas to nat'l grid from today

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

SYLHET, Nov 27: An additional 8 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcf/d) is set to be added to the national grid from a previously abandoned well of Sylhet's Beanibazar gas field from Monday.
The well No 1 of the gas field will supply the gas to the national grid, said Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) General Manager Abdul Jalil Pramanik on Sunday.
Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) started digging the abandoned well on September 10 and confirmed the finding of the gas reserve on November 10.
Abdul Jalil said, "We completed all the experimental work this afternoon."
After the gas pressure test (testing) work, all the technical preparations have been completed for gas supply to the national grid at the final stage, he added.
"If everything goes well, gas supply will start from this well to the transmission line from Monday morning," Jalil said.
The Beanibazar gas field is under Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL). About 7 million cubic feet of gas per day is being supplied to the national transmission line from well number 2 of this gas field.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police constable sent to jail
EC frustrated by lack of response on RPO proposals
37 farmers get bail in Pabna
Beanibazar field to add 8m cft gas to nat'l grid from today
Dengue: 3 die, 513 patients hospitalised
Mostafa Mohsin Montu President, Gana Forum speaking at the tri-annual conference
Poland snatch momentum over Saudi Arabia
Covid: 23 cases reported


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft