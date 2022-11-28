Dengue: 3 die, 513 patients hospitalised

With three more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 247 this year.

During this period, 513 more patients, including 277 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Dhaka while another from Chattagram division, taking the number of Dhaka division's death toll to 153 and Chattogram to 59.

A total of 1,929 dengue patients, including 1,129 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 56,130 dengue cases and 53,954 recoveries so far this year. -UNB











