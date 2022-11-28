Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 27: A 32-year-old Bangladeshi cattle trader was tortured to death allegedly by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the border in Hatibanda upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased-Saddam Hossain, was son of the late Achhir Uddin of Uttar Gotamari union under the upazila.

Locals said Sadam and others intruded into India crossing the border to bring cattle.

Members of the BSF left him in a critical condition along the border in the Gotamari union in the early morning after torturing him upon the detention, they claimed. -UNB