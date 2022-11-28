

Mayor Hanif's 16th death anniv today

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages pouring deep respect to the memory of the deceased ruling party leader.

To mark the death anniversary, cross section people including the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies will organize doa mahfil at Mayor Mohammad Hanif Jame mosque and pay respect at the grave of late Mayor Mohammad Hanif at Azimpur in the city on Monday.

The ruling party leaders including the first elected Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon who is also a member of the AL central working committee, will take part in the programme.

Mohammad Hanif was born on April 1 in 1944 in the old city. Hanif began politics as an active member of the Chattra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, from his student life.

Later, Mayor Hanif played a significant role in mass upsurge in 1969 and also during the War of Liberation. He was elected president of Dhaka City unit of Awami League in 1976 and performed his role in the same post until his death. -BSS











The sixteenth death anniversary of Mayor Mohammad Hanif, former president of Dhaka City Awami League and the first elected Mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, will be observed today.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages pouring deep respect to the memory of the deceased ruling party leader.To mark the death anniversary, cross section people including the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies will organize doa mahfil at Mayor Mohammad Hanif Jame mosque and pay respect at the grave of late Mayor Mohammad Hanif at Azimpur in the city on Monday.The ruling party leaders including the first elected Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon who is also a member of the AL central working committee, will take part in the programme.Mohammad Hanif was born on April 1 in 1944 in the old city. Hanif began politics as an active member of the Chattra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, from his student life.Later, Mayor Hanif played a significant role in mass upsurge in 1969 and also during the War of Liberation. He was elected president of Dhaka City unit of Awami League in 1976 and performed his role in the same post until his death. -BSS