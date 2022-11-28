Video
Ban on tourism in parts of Bandarban extended till Dec 4

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

BANDARBAN, Nov 27: Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas till December 4 as part of high security measures.
A public notice in this regard was issued on Sunday, signed by Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yeasmin Tibriji.
The ban on tourism in two upazilas has been extended upon receiving a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.
This is the ninth time that such restriction has been extended for the safety of tourists amid anti-militancy drive in the district's remote areas.
On November 20, the ban on tourism in the two upazilas was extended till today.
Local administration has lifted the restriction from Alikadam upazila and Thanchi upazila on November 12 and November 16, respectively.
The administration imposed the temporary restriction on visitors in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas on October 18.
Later on October 23, the local administration discouraged tourists from traveling to Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas due to the same reason.
From October 10, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district.    -UNB


