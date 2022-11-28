One die, 49 people infected with dengue in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: One person died and a total of 49 people have been infected with dengue in Chattogram city and district during last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon office, a total of 4,513 dengue patients have been identified in the district this year. At least 112 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city.

A total of 4401 people have recovered till Sunday. A total of 32 people died during the period. -BSS







