Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:34 AM
2 jailed for life over murder of college student

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: A Chattogram court on Sunday sentenced two people to life-term imprisonment for killing a college student in the city 24 years back.
The court also acquitted another accused Anup Mallik as guilt against him could not be proved.
The court of Fourth Additional Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan pronounced the verdict and also fined them Tk 20,000 each, in default, they have to suffer one year more in jail.
The convicts are Md Rafiq and Azim Uddin Ahmed Raja.
According to the prosecution, college student Masud Chowdhury was shot dead in front of his house on November 16, 1998, beside the Chandanpura Darul Uloom Madrasah.
The victim's uncle Harun Chowdhury filed a murder case with Kotwali police station accusing unknown assailants.
The police submitted a charge sheet before the court on October 30, 1999, accusing three people after the investigation.
The court framed charges against three people on February 18, 2001.    -BSS


