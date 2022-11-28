RMP launches digital forensic lab

RAJSHAHI, Nov 27: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has launched a digital forensic laboratory here on Sunday aimed at infusing dynamism into the activities of identifying cyber-related criminals, detecting crimes and examining evidence.

RMP has established the laboratory at its Cyber Crime unit with financial support of Anti-Terrorism Assistance of the USA in order to detect the crimes being committed through the digital media besides spotting out the criminals.

Addressing the opening ceremony RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique said the lab has scopes of detecting those who are engaged in various types of crimes through using social media.

Additional Commissioners Bijoy Basak and Samsun Naher and other high officials were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Kalam Siddique said they have attained professional competence to combat different types of crimes side by side ensuring safety to the public in general and the newly launched digital lab will help check the online-based criminal activities.

He said their cyber crime unit has attained success in terms of combating crimes related to cyber crimes in the metropolis since its inception on September 17, 2020, extending support towards identification and arrest of the criminals in connection with the cyber crimes.

Moreover, the unit has also disposed of 3,291 cases of harassment and blackmailing of women by threatening to spread their sensational videos, hacking of the facebook account, sending of Pornographic pictures and videos through fake messenger. -BSS







