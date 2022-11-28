9 gold bars seized in Benapole

Border Guard Bangladesh members seized nine gold bars weighing 1 kg from an auto rickshaw at Amrakhali area in Benapole on Saturday night.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-49 battalion conducted a drive in the area at 9:30 pm.

BGB members tried to stop the auto rickshaw driver heading towards Kagojipukur but its driver managed to escape, said BGB 49 in a press release on Sunday.

Later the gold bars worth Tk 93.5 lakh were recovered from the auto rickshaw which was concealed in a hole.

BGB-49 said they are trying to arrest the driver and a case will be filed at Benapole port police station in this regard.

The seized gold will be deposited to government treasury, said the press release. -UNB








