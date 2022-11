Dr Shireen Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Chittagong University











Dr Shireen Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Chittagong University receives a copy of the 'Golden Jubilee International Commemorative Book of the Independence of Bangladesh' from the delegation of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Parliament led by President Dr Debbrata Devarai at VC office on Sunday. photo: observer