Minor boy dies in blast of toy-like object in Sylhet

SYLHET, Nov 27: A 10-year-old boy died in an explosion of a toy-like object coined with wire in Gowainghat upazila of the district Saturday night.

The deceased-Jewel Mia, was son of Moina Mia of Mohammadpur village under the upazila.

KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat police station, said the victim's parents break stones imported from India.

Mother Josna got a toy-like substance coined with cables while breaking the stones recently, he said, adding that the blast occurred around 7pm when Jewel was attaching a battery of his father's mobile phone to the object, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a hospital where physicians declared him dead on arrival, the OC said. -UNB







