Monday, 28 November, 2022
Our perennial plight on road

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

C  ountry page of this daily has been almost regularly covering the road accident casualties for last few days. During the penning of this editorial, six people including a woman and minor child have been killed while 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Sylhet, Chandpur, Natore, Narshingdi and Faridpur only to enlarge the long list of our perennial plight.

Road accidents have become such an endemic in the country that the news of it now a days hardly moves us with compassion.  

The apparent cause behind these accident is poor and reckless driving. Needless to mention, the deteriorating state of our roads has only added misery to the fresh spate of accidents.

The point, however, the high death rate on Bangladesh roads is also largely due to a chronic lack of investment in systemic, targeted, and sustained road safety programmes. Additionally, most of the accidents occurring so frequently on our roads and highways are quite avoidable. What we are witnessing under the current circumstances, road accidents is fast spreading like a pandemic in our districts and high ways.

However, The Road Safety Authority has recently drafted a new National Road Safety Action Plan for the years 2021-2024 - aiming to bring down number of fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents by 25 percent by the year 2024 - and 50 percent by the year 2030. That said - it must be noted that this authority has already failed to deliver on its previous promises, which was to curb the number of road casualties by 50 percent by the year 2020.

So far a total of 8 action plans have been drafted by the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) since 1997, but none of them have been able to reach their target. Although a new plan has been formulated, there has been no proper enquiry over why the previous ones have been so ineffective in their implementation. Unless the latest NRSC plan is stringently enforced, death on our roads would only keep mounting.

The fitness of vehicles that ply on our roads remains a serious but unaddressed issue. Corruption in system allows the unfit vehicles to ply rampant on roads, causing serious accidents.

Surprisingly enough, road accidents are seemingly becoming unpreventable in today's Bangladesh. It is time for the government to act, and not simply look away as more and more innocent lives continue to be lost on our perilous roads. In conclusion, there is no point in having a law, if it is not going to be implemented, and it is the duty of the state to ensure that families of all road accident victims receive justice.


