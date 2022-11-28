Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Raise awareness against cancer

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir

Death was once the inevitable consequence of cancer. However, advances in medicine have given rise to new hope. Nowadays, even with cancer, a normal life can be lived for a long time with proper treatment. The women of the country are most affected by two cancers - Breast cancer and Cervical cancer.

The number of these patients is much higher among women in our country. Early marriage, multiple births, poor hygiene, polygamy or having multiple partners increase the risk of cervical cancer. It is possible to prevent this cancer through awareness. Cervical cancer can be detected in advance through screening methods. And through this, the death rate from this cancer can be reduced a lot. Men are usually more affected, Colon and anal cancer.

Esophageal cancer- Esophageal cancer is most common in men in Bangladesh. Constant exposure to this acidic food causes changes in the cells of the esophagus. This increases the risk of developing esophageal cancer later in life. If the disease can be screened with endoscopy, then it is possible to diagnose cancer early. If any problem breaks down, seek medical help.

Ashikujaman Syed
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raise awareness against cancer
Will Republicans cut US aid for Ukraine?
Foreign university campus should be encouraged in country
Mutual trust and understanding among South Asian nations a must
Sheikh Hasina: A global voice for the vulnerable
Encourage urban farming to avert looming food crisis
Tackle drug problem
Just another dead Palestinian


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft