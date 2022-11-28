Foreign university campus should be encouraged in country

Bangladesh is one of the higher educational service providers in the world in terms of its population. As per world standards the quality of education to a pool of its students are yet to get to its desired dimensions.



However, there is a growing demand for higher education from the upper middle to lower socio economic classes. These higher learners are having positive intention to finance a significant amount of budget from their income for higher education. Every year 85 per cent of the students are looking for the local private universities to complete their higher studies. But it is perceived that the higher education qualities within local private universities are not satisfactory.



Capital flight and brain drain for higher studies have been increasing in the country which is pushing us towards direct loss.

Corporate cultures within the local private universities yet to reach up to the mark. Therefore, the entrepreneurs of foreign universities are expected to start their branch campuses for the higher learners in affordable price locally. It may enhance international quality for higher learning practices. This initiative will bring benefits in many dimensions. Such approach will also support the local universities to build up institutional capacity and groom them up in long run.



For instance, government invites foreign universities branches campuses to contribute to higher education services in Bangladesh. Appropriate set of Knowledge, Skill and Ability (KSA) in the categories of cognitive, non cognitive and technical graduates are required to support for country's developing changes.



Demands for higher learners are on rise on disciplines of Engineering, Science, Technology, Business and Social Sciences. There are 150 universities in Bangladesh and a large number i.e. 108 are being operated privately.



These private universities are providing education service to the society that mushrooming over last 30 years in Bangladesh. However, private universities operational goals and its related activities are found insufficient for the betterment of society.



Each year near 4.6 million students go to enroll in private colleges and universities. Every year 1.3 million of HSC or PUC students have no seat capacity and such capacity problems are on rise.



On the other hand the government has decided to stop 23 private universities' operations by December 2022 due to irregularities and compliance issues. Therefore, a large number of prospective students will remain unable to access to the country's higher education stream. The range of fees for higher studies varies from USD 200 to USD 3000 yearly depending on categories of local private university.



In terms of monitory measures the higher education market size is increasing in Bangladesh day by day. Going abroad especially in European countries for higher study is perceived as high living cost and life-threat because of the recent global unrest, war and other geo-political situations.



The higher education seekers are facing the modern learning gaps in return of their investment on education. The Content of higher learning is not aligned with the contemporary needs.



Considering the present condition, unavailability of foreign universities' branch campus locally can be addressed as one of the master cause. The foreign universities branch campus in Bangladesh may act as savior. And it may solve the existing multidimensional problems surrounding the private universities sectors. Opening foreign branch campus may eradicate the various problems and act on to establish the higher educational corporate culture within the country.



Simultaneously it may enable to groom up to the world standard of higher learning culture and its practices. In absence of foreign universities branch campus, there is no role model yet to establish for the best practices within the local private universities.



Strategically, these issues have not been addressed and verified in higher education service market in Bangladesh. In absence of world class universities operational standard and its practices, the existing local universities are playing their operational role traditionally. As a result, the local private universities have scope not to benchmark themselves in order to practice sustainable operational performance comparing to the foreign University counterpart.



Foreign universities' branch campuses are yet to set up in the country for higher educational service.



Hence, as situation demands, higher learning programs must have to be adjusted, all learning functionality must be verified to make sure country's higher learning institutions are not affected by the present and forthcoming development changes in Bangladesh.



Foreign universities' campus may play a vital role model for aforementioned gaps to be filled up in the context of higher educational service market in Bangladesh.



Such approach may switch to the existing negative perceptions about the role of private universities into positive through best practices. It may support the country's existing capacity crisis for growing large number of students to the higher education stream.



It may change the mindsets of the existing entrepreneurs and stakeholders by introducing an attitude towards developing quality of teaching and learning culture. All these factors may increase a significant return on investment by which it can reduce overall cost of graduation but can render comparatively smart graduates into the society. Such initiative will be supportive enough for staffing the human resources for many local industries, corporate houses and government as well. The foreign branch campuses can be the change-maker especially in private higher education sector in Bangladesh.



It will create an competitive teaching and learning environment here in Bangladesh. In fact, such environment will encourage other local universities to build up their own capacity to groom up qualified administrative and teaching staff to support the competitiveness.



The writer, Senior Faculty Member, Business Studies of a private

university













