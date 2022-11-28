Sheikh Hasina: A global voice for the vulnerable

17th May, 1981the homecoming of Sheikh Hasina enlightened the politics of Bangladesh which was a heart of darkness after the contemptiblemilitary coup of 15 August, 1975. After her return, she becomes an idol of hope and faith not only for Awami-League butfor the people of all classes from the highest to the lowest. She is extreme pride both for all Bangladeshi and across the world. Her climate diplomacy not only continues to show the light of hope but still encouraging thepoor and the climate vulnerable countries. In her bold captaincy, Bangladesh becomes a respected and motivating actor in climate change negotiation. According to a BBC report, Sheikh Hasina had described as "voice of the vulnerable."



Noam Chomsky quoted, "neo-liberalism is the race of self-destruction is now accelerating climate". He described climate change as the threat of destruction of organized human life. The continuity and robustness of our planet are currently in jeopardy. As a global issue, Bangladesh is the worst sufferer of climate change ranked 7th among the most vulnerable countries. A research data of Oxfam International shows that, the last 30 years (1981-2011) Bangladesh has experienced nearly 200 climate related catastrophes including floods, cyclones, droughts, extreme temperature, salinity, river erosions. These events have killed thousands of people, destroyed homelands and livelihoods, migrate to another place and cost approximately $16 billion in damages. Sheikh Hasina's eco-socialist agenda as the potential politico-ideological visions mobilizesmass people of Bangladeshand reducing losses from catastrophes. In order to adapt to climate change, the government allocates between 6% to 7% 0f its annual budget each year.



When the extinction risk of climate change started to increase then the question arises "who will defend the world"?"Sheikh Hasina has demonstrated leadership and vision in both making climate change an issue of national priority and advocating for ambitious global response" said UNEP Executive Director Achim Steiner. As an early adopter and pioneer leadership in climate change negotiations she becomes an example to follow as world leaders and light of hope for the least development and vulnerable countries. She became president of the 55 nations-based Climate Vulnerable Forum twice and promoted "lose and damage" measurements. For her strong voice, rich nations made a significance pledge to donate 100 billion USD to less wealthy and vulnerable nations by 2020. Sheikh Hasina's choice of actions United Nations awarded her UN's highest environmental accolade "Champions of the Earth".



Sheikh Hasina said, "our children will not forgive us if we failed to ensure their future" in her COP25 speech in Madrid. As CVF president Bangladesh played an important role to uphold Paris agreement, shifting green economy and pricing carbon efficiency and equitably. She crafted the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, the first plan of CVF country as a global green investment for resilience, while also fostering development and conserving economic growth. The Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan has evolved into a sustainable investment that prioritizes improving energy storage, updating the power grid, establishing a carbon market, nature, climate tolerant farming and fishing initiative, gear up digital development in micro, small and medium business, eco-friendly transportation and climate resilience. Her program's central tenets are advanced in renewable energy, energy storage infrastructures, power grid modernization and emission trading.



After taking over power in 1996-2001 term, Awami League government allocated in innovating adaptable ways to face climate change. In her second term, government updated NAPA in 2009 and prepared Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP), 2009. Her spearheaded efforts to implement the "Delta Plan-2100" is an effort to achieve SDGs by mitigating the effects of climate change and natural disasters. In order to put the key functions of the BCCSAP into action, the Bangladesh Climate Trust Fund has invested $449.3 million USD in 800 projects. These projects are primary concerned with adaptation, mitigation and clime change research. Bangladesh created a Bangladesh Climate Change Resilience Fund that worth $195m USD collaboration with USA, UK, EU, Denmark, Australia etc. As adaptation measurements Bangladesh developed 4000 km. of flood protection of embankments, 7000 km. of coastal embankments, built 3800 cyclone shelters. She also takes initiatives to strengthen of government agencies and early warning systems for disasters.



In addition to that, Sheikh Hasina invests in protecting nature and biodiversity as climate-smart action. She has worked to amend the constitution in order to get better protection of the environment, wetlands, forests and wildlife for future generations. Since 2009, she has passed eight new laws meant to safeguard wetlands areas. She adopted forest investment plan 2017-2022 with the aims to protecting forests and biodiversity in order to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions. She also amends the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kilns Establishment Act, 2019. Bangladesh planned 1 crore saplings as the celebration of father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's centennial birth anniversary.Bangladesh got membership on Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services (IPBES) in April 21, 2012. Large-scale reforestation efforts have been increased forest coverage from 8% to over 15%. Sheikh Hasinatakes initiatives to provide clean energy to off-grid communities by installing 4 million solar home systems and improving pollution free cooking facilities for 1.5 million people. As per her commitment to clean energy, she binned 10 coal-based power plant plans and will have upgraded 40% of renewable power generation by 2041.



Dhaka-Glasgow declare action formulated by 48 head of states and governments of climate vulnerable country is the outcome of Bangladesh's leadership in climate diplomacy. Establishment of Global Centre for Adaption's region of South Asian in Dhaka is a political desertion of Sheikh Hasina. In her leadership, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change continue to hold leading role on behalf of our country at the UNFCCC meetings. Sheikh Hasina's vision has led to a shift in international perception of Bangladesh. For her resolute leadership, Bangladesh becomes an important body in global climate negotiations. Sheikh Hasina's future endeavors, may they be fruitful.



Sauid Ahmed Khan, student of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies University of Dhaka & general secretary, Green Movement Bangladesh; Md Tarek Rahman, student of Department of English,University of Dhaka &general member, Green Movement Bangladesh

















