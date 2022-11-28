Video
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:32 AM
Home Countryside

Children’s art competition held in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Nov 27: Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) arranged an exceptional fine art competition for their children in the district on Saturday morning.
The art completion was organised as a part of the observance of Sheikh Russell Day in the LGED conference room. Children of LGED officials from seven upazilas took part at the art competition.
Executive Engineer of the LGED Abdus Satter Hawlader attended the function as the chief guest while Journalist Ziaul Ahsan was present as the special guest.
All upazila engineers, guardians, officials and journalists were present at the event.
The inaugural session was chaired by Engineer Md Ariful Islam.
The art completion was held in three groups. Group-A included grade one to five, Group-B grade six to eight and Group-C included grade nine to above.
A total of nine winners of these groups will take part in national level competition.  
Prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners.
 No other office or department organized such competition from root level to top on Sheikh Russell's three particular pictures.


