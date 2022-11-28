Eight killed, five injured in separate road mishaps

Eight people including a policeman have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chandpur, Narsingdi, Mymensingh and Chattogram, on Saturday.

CHANDPUR: Three people were killed and another was injured after a trolley thumped a motorcycle in Matlab Uttar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place in Baganbari Khaguria area of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclists Shanto Miazi, 25, and Md Rashed; and trolley assistant Selim Mia, 30.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matlab Uttar Police Station (PS) Md Mohiuddin said a freight trolley coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle in Baganbari Khaguria area in the evening, leaving Rashed dead on the spot and three others seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shanto and Selim dead.

Critically injured Tanvir was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for advanced treatment.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: A police officer was killed after being crushed by a pickup van in Shibpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sabuj, 30, son of Siraj Mia, hailed from Belabo Upazila in the district. He was posted as a sub-inspector (SI) at Demra PS in the capital. Demra PS OC Md Faruk Mollah confirmed the incident.

Shibpur Highway PS In-Charge Md Nur Uddin said a pickup van crushed Sabuj in front of Madina Jute Mill near Boroitola area at around 9 am when he was heading towards Dhaka riding by a motorcycle, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the DMCH, where the SI succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon, the Shibpur Highway PS In-Charge added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A sexagenarian man was killed and two others were injured after a pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mokhles Sheikh, 60, a resident of Rosulpur area in the upazila.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahammed said a fish-laden pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Dhopaghat area at around 6:30 am, leaving three people critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mokhles dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Three persons have been killed and two others injured after a running bus hit a parked pickup van from behind in Mirsharai Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as pickup van driver Khorshed Alam, 38, Md Hasan, 42, Md Sohel 38.

The injured persons are: Arif, 30, and Mizanur Rahman Mizan, 35. They were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Their conditions were stated to be critical.

Quoting locals, police said a pickup van was parked at Chinki Astana on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at early hours for emergency work. Suddenly, a running bus hit the pickup van from behind, leaving its driver dead on the spot and four passengers seriously injured.

Critically injured four were rescued by locals and whisked off to the CMCH, where Khorshed Alam and Mohammad Hasan were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.











