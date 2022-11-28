Santal cultural festival held at Gobindaganj



Santal girls performing dance in the cultural festival held in Gobindaganj Upazila on Saturday. photo: observer

Jano Uddyog, a social platform, organized these events on the ground of Bagdafarm in Joypur area.

The function was presided over by Advocate Sirajul Islam, convener of Adibashi-Bangali Sanghati Parishad and general secretary of District Bar Association.

Among others, Sports Organizer Waziur Rahman Raphel, President of Sahebganj Bagdafarm Bhumi Uddhar Sangram Committee Philimon Baske, Central Member Secretary of Jano Uddyog Tarique Hossain Mithul, Member Secretary of Jano Uddyog Probir Chakrabartee, human rights activists Golam Rabbani Musa and Anjali Rani Debi, indigenous female leader Pricilla Murmu, and members of Jano Uddyog Zulficar Ahmed Golap, Mahendranath Sen, Solaiman Ahmed, Nazrul Islam, Sakawat Hossain and Lata Mondal were present.

Speakers said, the tribal people of plain lands are on the verge of extinction.

Not only the tribes are disappearing day by day but also their culture is also disappearing gradually, they added.













