Country produces surplus power: Palak

NATORE, Nov 27: Pally Biddut Samity (PBS) in the district opened its zonal office in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for information and communication technology (ICT), inaugurated the office.

While opening the office, the Minister said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has highlighted Bangladesh with hundred per cent electricity; now people are passing modern and developed life; the Prime Minister is working restlessly for the welfare of the people.

In the past, he added, the demand of electricity was 3,000/4,000 mega watt (mw) in the country; but at present it is 20,000mw; the previous government could not produce electricity according to the need.

He further said, the government is taking the country towards development and prosperity to make it a developed one in the world.

About people of Singra, the Minister said, safe and developed life has been gifted to them by the government, which the previous government could not do. .

Golam Mowla, president of Rural Electrification Board, presided over the function. Shahdot Hossain, deputy general manager of Singra Zonal Office of PBS, conducted the programme.

Engineer Emdadul Haque, general manager of Natore PBS, spoke at the function.

The zonal office of PBS at Singra has been built at Tk 11 crore.













