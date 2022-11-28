Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Faridpur, Sunamganj

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Sunamganj, on Saturday and Sunday.
FARIDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saltha Upazila of the district on Sunday   morning.
The deceased was identified as Hedayet Munsi, 6, son of Anamul Munsi, a resident of Fukra Village under Sonapur Union in Saltha Upazila of the district. He was a disabled        boy.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Hedayet Munsi was playing beside a pond nearby the house at around 8 am. At one stage of playing, the child slipped into the pond next to their house, and went missing there.
On information, members of local fire service station rushed in and recovered the body of the minor boy from the pond at around 1 pm.
Saltha Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.
SUNAMGANJ: A minor child drowned in a pond in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tamim Ahmed, 7, son of Tarikul Islam, a resident of Sukhair Uttarpara area under Sukhair Rajapur Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, the child went missing in a pond behind his house in the afternoon while he was taking bath in it.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers get agricultural incentives at Dighinala
A 40-day programme for removal of water hyacinths from the Kaptai Lake in Rangamati
Children’s art competition held in Pirojpur
Eight killed, five injured in separate road mishaps
Santal cultural festival held at Gobindaganj
Country produces surplus power: Palak
Two minors drown in Faridpur, Sunamganj
Three people found dead in 3 districts


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft