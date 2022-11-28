Two minors drown in Faridpur, Sunamganj

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Sunamganj, on Saturday and Sunday.

FARIDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saltha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hedayet Munsi, 6, son of Anamul Munsi, a resident of Fukra Village under Sonapur Union in Saltha Upazila of the district. He was a disabled boy.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hedayet Munsi was playing beside a pond nearby the house at around 8 am. At one stage of playing, the child slipped into the pond next to their house, and went missing there.

On information, members of local fire service station rushed in and recovered the body of the minor boy from the pond at around 1 pm.

Saltha Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

SUNAMGANJ: A minor child drowned in a pond in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tamim Ahmed, 7, son of Tarikul Islam, a resident of Sukhair Uttarpara area under Sukhair Rajapur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the child went missing in a pond behind his house in the afternoon while he was taking bath in it.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.













