Three people found dead in 3 districts

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Natore and Madaripur, in three days.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a maize field in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 35, son of late Abdur Rashid, a resident of Rishighat Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Ismail Hossain worked in an engineering site in Dhaka. He came to visit his village home on vacation five days back.

He went out of his sister's house in Lalmati Shyampur Village of the upazila at around 8pm on Saturday. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Ismail at a maize field in Chakkanthal Village on Sunday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9pm and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Abu Hossain Kabir said Ismail Hossain might have committed suicide after consuming poisonous tablet.

An unnatural death case was filed with Ghoraghat PS in this regard.

However, legal steps would be taken based on a written complaint from the deceased's family members, the OC added.

Assistant Superintend of Police in Ghoraghat-Hakimpur Circle Shariful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after getting the autopsy report.

BAGATPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a cowshed in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hafiza Begum, 42, wife of Anjer Ali Mondal, a resident of Taltala Pashchimpara area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's daughter Sabina Akhter spotted the body of her mother hanging from the ceiling of the cowshed in the house at around 10am.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and rescued Hafiza Begum. They, later, took her to Dhupail Surgical Hospital in the area, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The family members of the deceased claimed that Hafiza Begum was mentally-unstable, and might have committed suicide.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

MADARIPUR: The body of a housewife has been recovered from an orchard in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday after two days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Mousumi Akhter, 24, wife of Saudi expatriate Ilias Mira, a resident of Uttar Dudhkhali Village in the upazila.

However, family members of the deceased alleged that Mousumi was murdered after death.

According police and relatives of the deceased, Mousumi went out of her house on Wednesday afternoon to visit her grandmother's house, and was missing till then.

A woman spotted the body was hanging inside an orchard on Friday afternoon when she went there to collect woods and informed locals.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Tanjila Akter, cousin of the deceased, said her sister was hanged from a branch of a tree after rape. "Why should she commit suicide as has two children? We demand justice over the incident," Tanjila added.

Madaripur Sadar Model PS Official Monower Hossain Chowdhury said the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



















