Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:32 AM
22 nabbed in Sayeed murder case

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 27: A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team of Jhenidah camp arrested 22 accused people including the prime accused in Sayeed murder case on Sunday, according to a press release issued by Khulna RAB-6.
The arrestees are  Hanif Mondal, 43, the prime accused, his accomplices Reaz Mondal, 23, of Shailkupa Upazila of Jhenidah, Ruhul Molla,45, Intaz Biswas, 40, Hridoy Biswas, 25, Jhantu Biswas, 48, Shamim Biswas, 27, Hafiz Biswas, 40, Gias Biswas, 55, Hasan Sheikh, 48, Sayeedul Biswas, 50, Amirul Biswas, 45, Palash Biswas, 35, Elahi Biswas, 50, Azibor Mondal, 51, Razzak Mondal, 40, Anwar Baks, 42, Emdad Mondal, 45, Enamul Mondal, 38, Sohel Mondal, 28, Edris Mondal, 55, and Sultan Baks, 20 of Magura Sadar Upazila.
The RAB team conducted separate drives in  Sadar upazilas of Magura and Jhenidah after receiving secret information that alleged killers of Sayeed were taking position at the Magura bus terminal.
Hanif Mondal and his accomplices were arrested from the spot.
Arrestees primarily confessed to RAB, they were involved in the Sayeed murder, the press release said.
On November 16 in 2022, chase and counter-chase took place between supporters of two members of Umedpur Union in Shailkupa Upazila in Jhenidah, centring establishing supremacy in the union. At one stage, followers of Kafil Member equipped with lethal weapons attacked the followers of Member Mannan, leaving Sayeed Hossain seriously injured.
Later on, Sayeed Hossain was taken to local health complex where duty doctor declared him dead, the press release added.
His brother Rafiz Biswas filed a case on November 17, 2022 with Shailkupa Police Station (PS) in this connection.
All the arrestees were handed over to Shailkupa PS.


