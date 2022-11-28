Illegal brickfields pollute Ramgati village



A brickfield in Charmehar Village of Charramiz Union at Ramgati. photo: observer

A local victim, on behalf of the villagers, made the complaint against the brickfields in Charmehar Village under Ward No.1 of Charramiz Union to Ramgati Upazila Nitbahi Officer (UNO).

The protest letter submitted to the UNO demanded closing activities of the brick kilns immediately taking into consideration the public suffering and environmental damages.

UNO SM Shantanu Chowdhury confirmed receiving the complaint letter.

Md Abdul Quadir, son of late Fasiol Alam of the village, made the complaint on behalf of local people on November 22.

According to the complaint letter, Charmehar Village of Charramiz Union is densely populated; already there are eight brick kilns in the village; despite that, one more brickfield, Messrs Hawladar Bricks, has been installed by one Abdul Malek on five acres of land; within 200 yards of it, there are one primary school, one high school, two madrasas, two mosques, one health complex, and eight brickfields.

The letter also said, so many brick fields are in a single village, and these are destroying trees of the Department of Forestry. Black smoke emitting from these brickfields is wrapping trees and damaging the environment. People including children and old men are getting affected by respiratory problems.

Living and communication have been impossible for several thousand families in the village. Agriculture lands are getting damaged due to surface soil-lifting. Local public roads are damaged by trolling tractors. Village roads built at crores of Taka are disappearing after one-two months.

Brick kiln proprietor Abdul Malek said, he has applied for licence to the UNO; and he has yet to get letter of clearance or approval from the Department of Environment; the brick field is now being run on an experimentation basis.

UNO said, "We will take action soon to close such illegal brickfields."











RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Nov 27: Illegal brick kilns are damaging environment of a village in Charramiz Union under Ramgati Upazila of the districtA local victim, on behalf of the villagers, made the complaint against the brickfields in Charmehar Village under Ward No.1 of Charramiz Union to Ramgati Upazila Nitbahi Officer (UNO).The protest letter submitted to the UNO demanded closing activities of the brick kilns immediately taking into consideration the public suffering and environmental damages.UNO SM Shantanu Chowdhury confirmed receiving the complaint letter.Md Abdul Quadir, son of late Fasiol Alam of the village, made the complaint on behalf of local people on November 22.According to the complaint letter, Charmehar Village of Charramiz Union is densely populated; already there are eight brick kilns in the village; despite that, one more brickfield, Messrs Hawladar Bricks, has been installed by one Abdul Malek on five acres of land; within 200 yards of it, there are one primary school, one high school, two madrasas, two mosques, one health complex, and eight brickfields.The letter also said, so many brick fields are in a single village, and these are destroying trees of the Department of Forestry. Black smoke emitting from these brickfields is wrapping trees and damaging the environment. People including children and old men are getting affected by respiratory problems.Living and communication have been impossible for several thousand families in the village. Agriculture lands are getting damaged due to surface soil-lifting. Local public roads are damaged by trolling tractors. Village roads built at crores of Taka are disappearing after one-two months.Brick kiln proprietor Abdul Malek said, he has applied for licence to the UNO; and he has yet to get letter of clearance or approval from the Department of Environment; the brick field is now being run on an experimentation basis.UNO said, "We will take action soon to close such illegal brickfields."