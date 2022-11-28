Two men murdered in Bogura, Noakhali

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Noakhali, recently.

BOGURA: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Kahaloo Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Naib Ali, 33, a resident of Olahali Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said deceased Naib Ali had a dispute with with his friend Zayed Ali of the same village. Following this, the two were locked in an altercation in Domor Village of the upazila in the afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Zayed stabbed Naib with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Kahaloo Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NOAKHALI: An expatriate from Senbag Upazila in the district was hacked to death by miscreants in North West Province in South Africa recently.

The deceased was identified as Mujahidul Islam Russell Bhuiyan, 40, son of late Hedayet Ullah Bhuiyan alias Danu Mia, hailed from Ward No. 6 area under Mohammadpur Union in Senbag Upazila of the district.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Mohammadpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Sana Ullah said Russell went to South Africa about 20 years back. He along with his wife and children lived in Kanan Town there and had been running a business.

However, a group of Indian miscreants attacked on Russell near Clerkdrops Town under North West Province on November 21 last, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot. The miscreants, later, dumped his body in a bush.

As Russel did not return the house, his wife Bithi lodged a general diary with local PS.

Later on, police recovered the body of Russell from the bush on Thursday night, three days after the incident, the UP member added.

The deceased's brother Fakhrul Islam Bhuiyan said police, however, arrested three people in connection with the murder.













