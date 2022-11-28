Video
‘G20 presidency an opportunity, we have to focus on global good’: Modi

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

NEW DELHI, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 95th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday lauded a weaver from Telangana who gifted him a self-woven logo of the G20 Summit which will be hosted by India next year.
Mentioning Veldi Hariprasad Garu who hails from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, the Prime Minister said that he has a mastery over his skills and he was "surprised to see this amazing gift".
"A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20. I was surprised to see this amazing gift. He has such mastery over his skills that it attracts everyone. He also sent me a letter. He says that hosting the G20 Summit next year is a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he made this logo. he inherited this talent from his father," he said.
"Today, many people like Hariprasad Garu have sent letters to me saying that their hearts have swelled with pride at the country hosting such a big summit. They have highly appreciated India's pro-active efforts regarding G-20," PM Modi added.
The Prime Minister said that he had the privilege of launching G20 logo and website of Presidency of India, and the logo was chosen through a public contest.    -NDTV



