

Syrian-Kurdish demonstrators raise pictures of people killed during conflict











Syrian-Kurdish demonstrators raise pictures of people killed during conflict, as they protest against Turkey's threats against their region, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, on November 27. Syria's Kurds, bracing for a Turkish land offensive against their autonomous northern region, face an additional threat: being squeezed by warming ties between their foe Ankara and the Assad regime. The Kurds, an ethnic minority who live in mountainous regions across Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran, have long fought for their own homeland, and Turkey brands their separatist groups "terrorists". photo : AFP