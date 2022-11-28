Brazil's Richarlison thrives in World Cup spotlight



Brazil's defender Dani Alves (L, front), midfielder Fabinho (L, back), defender Bremer (far back), forward Gabriel Jesus (C), midfielder Everton Ribeiro (C, back), forward Pedro (2-R) and defender Alex Telles (R) take part in a training session at Al Arabi SC stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP

After starting his Tottenham career this season stuck in Harry Kane's shadow, the flamboyant Richarlison has grabbed his opportunity to be the centre of attention on the global stage in Qatar.

With Brazil battling to break down stubborn Serbia, Richarlison scored twice after half-time as the World Cup title favourites opened their campaign with a 2-0 win on Thursday.

It was the 25-year-old's balletic second goal -- an agile scissor-kick launched with Richarlison parallel to the ground -- that suggested he is ready to emerge as one of the World Cup's leading lights.

Richarlison's moment of magic against Serbia came after his World Cup dreams had been plunged into doubt when he suffered a calf injury playing for Tottenham in a Premier League game against Everton in October.

"Four weeks ago I was crying, doubting whether I would come. It was worth all the effort I put in to my recovery. Three sessions a day. I was determined to come to the World Cup," he said.

Known for celebrating his often audacious goals by strutting like a pigeon, Richarlison has never shied away from the limelight.

And with Brazil's talisman Neymar sidelined for at least one game after suffering ankle ligament damage against Serbia, Richarlison will be the main man in their second Group G fixture against Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Monday.

Even without Paris Saint Germain star Neymar, Brazil coach Tite has a wealth of attacking options to choose from.

Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo have all been vying for places in the Selecao starting line-up.

But unlike at Tottenham, where he is unable to play in his preferred central striker's role due to the presence of England captain Kane, Richarlison has been entrusted with the weighty burden of providing Brazil's main source of goals.

It is a responsibility Richarlison is more than happy to shoulder as Brazil chase their first world title since 2002.

