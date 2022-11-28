Uttara FC notch win in women's football

Uttara Football Club registered a solitary goal victory over Siraj Smrity Sangsad in a match of the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held on Sunday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Munmun scored the all-important goal for Uttara Football Club in the 27th minute of the match.

In the day's other match, Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash split points with Nasrin Sports Academy when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw held at the same venue.

In the proceeding, Irishna put Jamalpur Kacharipara ahead early in the 5th minute while after the breather Airin restored the parity for Nasrin Sports Academy in the 82nd minute of the match. -BSS













