Dhaka Abahani reach last four in Independence Cup

Defending champions Abahani Limited Dhaka reached the semifinal of the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football beating Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited by 2-1 goals in the third quarterfinal match held on Sunday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Abahani Limited will now play the first semifinal match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Nov 30) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Bangladesh Police Football Club also confirmed their last four spot with an exciting 5-4 goals victory over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the day's another fourth quarterfinal match and set the semifinal clash with title aspirant Bashundhara Kings in the second semifinal match on Thursday (Dec 1) at Sheikh Fazlul Haqie Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

In the proceeding, Abahani Limited took the lead by virtue of a suicidal goal as Sheikh Jamal's Dhanmondi Club's defender Shakil Hossain scored an own goal in the 30th minute.

After the resumption Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club staged a brilliant fight back in the match as their Saint Vincent and the Grenadines forward Cornelius Stewart restored the parity scoring the first goal in the 77th minute of the match.

But, it was substitute forward Mohammad Abdur Rahim who sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited in the 99th minute of the match.

Earlier, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited made a winning start in the tournament beating Uttara Football Club by 2-0 goals in their opening group C match, beat Bangladesh Air Force Football Club by 3-1 goals in their second group match and emerged group top with a 3-1 goal victory over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sabngsad Krira Chakra in their third group match.

While Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club blanked BFF Elite Football Academy by 3-0 goals in their opening group D match, played to a 2-2 goal draw with Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in their second group match and finished group runners-up after a 3-4 goal defeat to Bangladesh Police Football Club in their third and last group match. -BSS











