Brett Harrop's absence makes his daughter sad in New Zealand

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's Australia-born physio Brett Harrop is all set to leave his present job after the ongoing series against Afghanistan.
The 42-year-old former fast bowler, who played one First Class match for Victoria against India in 2003 became a physiotherapist after his playing days. He also had worked with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in the development department.
He joined the Sri Lankan team in January 2021 and his 2-year-contract with the SLC ending next month. During his tenure with the Sri Lankan team, he became very popular among players.
It is learnt that Brett Harrop will be joining the New Zealand national squad, replacing Tommy Simsek.
Incidentally, Harrop's wife Gwen is also a renowned physiologist in New Zealand.  
The reason for Harrop to return to New Zealand is understandable because the couple's two children (11-year-old son Luka and daughter Amelie, aged 9 years) miss their father a lot.
Interestingly, last year during Covid pandemic, Amelie also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Ms. Jacinda Ardern to get his dad home from Sri Lanka.
The SLC will soon advertise for the post and interested candidates will be interviewed.








