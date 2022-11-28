Players to watch today

Richarlison, Heungmin ready to shine in Ronaldo-Suarez's day

Global football fans are going to witness Christiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez face-off today as Portugal and Uruguay are going to engage at 1:00am (BST). But before this high voltage game three more actions will take place as Cameroon and Serbia will lock horns at 4:00pm (BST) while South Korea and Ghana are going to meet at 7:00pm (BST). Another big match between Brazil and Switzerland is slated for 10:00pm (BST). The stars who will take hearts of millions of fans today are discussed here.



Cameroon vs Serbia

Bryan Mbeumo, Cameroon

The 23-year-old bolstered the side's attack against Switzerland despite their side conceded 1-0 defeat as Cameroon-born Breel Embolo found the net for Swiss side. Mbeumo can also play at wingback, providing Rigobert Song with another option and some tactical flexibility if needed. Song also had been on high in the earlier game but was unlucky to make it his day.



Aleksandar Mitrovi?, Serbia

Mitrovic gathered the bulk of the attention against Brazil, who scored eight goals early in his career for Serbia. He is the biggest man to look on from Camerron's point of view.

Besides, Luka Jovic is starting to resurrect his career in Serie A, following a nightmare at Real Madrid, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic one of the most potent strikers in Italian domestic football right now.



South Korea vs Ghana

Son Heungmin, South Korea

The biggest star and the captain of Dragon nation's is two more goals away to become Korea's all-time top scorer at the tournament. After goal-less draw against Uruguay, Heungmin's men must be looking for a win against Ghana as forward Hwang Uijo, centre-back Kim and midfielder Jung Wooyoung are ready to give their best shots.

André Ayew, winger

Ayew is the lone holdover from the 2010 team that made a run to the quarterfinals in South Africa was also phenomenal against Portugal despite they lost the thriller 3-2. The Ghanaian captain is now all-time appearances leader for the country, is ready to hold South Korea. Ayew will get company of speedy striker Osman Bukari and midfielder Thomas Partey to fulfill his mission.



Brazil vs Switzerland

Richarlison de Andrade, Brazil

The 25-year old Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison scored a pair of goals including a stunning second as Brazil made good on the hype with a 2-0 win over Serbia to start their World Cup campaign in Qatar on October 24. In absence of Naymer Jr., Richarlison and Vinicius Junior need to put an extra effort to keep their dominance in the event.

Breel Embolo, Switzerland

Embolo featured 59 times for his country, is in the middle of a great season for Monaco scoring seven goals in Ligue 1 and playing in 14 matches. He was the match decider against Cameroon, is the man of Swiss camp is expecting to fire today. Manuel Akanji and Xherdan Shaqiri should resume from where they left, duo had been as good as expected in the earlier occasion.



Portugal vs Uruguay

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

CR7, the sole superstar on the planet can be compared with Lionel Messi, scored once against Ghana. The right leg is ready to show his magic in the high voltage match against Uruguay. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao had been well in during Ghana clash need to shine as well.

Luis Suarez, Uruguay

Suarez, another superstar of the game, failed to create any mark against South Korea, is ready to bite today, who is yet to justify his name in last adventure in the FIFA World Cup. Another veteran Uruguayan Edinson Cavani also needs to give a bite to make it happen against opponents like Portuguese.













