Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 November, 2022, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentina legacy

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Argentina's midfielder #11 Angel Di Maria during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022. photo: AFP

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Argentina's midfielder #11 Angel Di Maria during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022. photo: AFP

DOHA, NOV 27: Lionel Messi's dream of matching late great Diego Maradona's Argentina legacy lives on.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or-winning forward pulled level with Maradona on eight World Cup goals and a record 21 appearances at the tournament for his country on Saturday.
Messi's brilliant low strike from outside the box sparked a 2-0 win over Mexico to take them second in Group C, just as their hopes of victory were starting to fade and fear was setting in.
Argentina's talisman is two goals short of their World Cup top-scorer Gabriel Batistuta's tally of 10 goals, but his winner should bring more opportunities to overtake "Batigol" in Qatar.
The real dream is emulating Maradona's 1986 World Cup win, but Messi can content himself for now by levelling Maradona's World Cup appearance record and goal haul, two years and a day after 'El Pelusa' passed away.
The curly-haired playmaker inspired Argentina to victory in Mexico in 1986, as well as playing in the 1982, 1990 and 1994 editions.
Some insist Messi cannot be considered the greatest of all time unless he lifts the trophy, and in Argentina, Maradona's gleaming World Cup legacy often aids him in comparisons, his flawed genius winning out against Messi's near-perfection.
Maradona scored five and set up another five as Argentina waltzed to their second World Cup trophy 36 years ago in Mexico.
Almost a year later Messi was born, but Argentina have not managed to lift the trophy in his lifetime.
The Albiceleste captain managed to inspire the team to second place in 2014, with Argentina losing 1-0 in extra-time against Germany in the Rio de Janeiro final.
The Paris Saint-Germain No 10, playing in his fifth World Cup, converted a penalty in Argentina's opener but they crashed to a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia.
Against Mexico he sporadically burst into life but his team were largely suffocated by their energetic opponents.
Early in the second half Messi sent a free-kick over the crossbar from a dangerous position, as Argentina's desperation grew.
Eventually he broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, finishing exquisitely beyond the reach of Mexican cult hero Guillermo Ochoa, with Enzo Fernandez adding a brilliant second late on.
Maradona scored only 15 goals for Argentina in 41 competitive appearances, compared to Messi's 49 in 115, but some led him to World Cup glory.
After elimination in the second group stage in Spain 1982, Maradona returned with a vengeance four years later.
He conjured the most talked-about display in football history against England in the quarter-finals.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil's Richarlison thrives in World Cup spotlight
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Uttara FC notch win in women's football
Dhaka Abahani reach last four in Independence Cup
Brett Harrop's absence makes his daughter sad in New Zealand
Players to watch today
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentina legacy
Brazil, Switzerland play nail-biter today


Latest News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
Canada out of World Cup after beaten by Croatia 4-1
Without Neymar, Brazil takes on Switzerland at World Cup
Andrej Kramaric, Marco Livaja put Croatia 2-1 up at the break vs Canada
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
‘Agantuk’ wins Film Bazaar Award in Goa
Cattle trader tortured to death in Lalmonirhat, BSF blamed
US-Bangla adds one more Boeing 737-800 to its fleet
One electrocuted in Bogura
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
France beat Denmark 2-1, reach last 16
400MW of additional electricity added to national grid
No shot on target from either team; score Japan 0-0 Costa Rica
ACC busy with catching small fries, not big fishes
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Govt's fall inevitable, won't be able to stop mass uprisings: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft