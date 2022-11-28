Video
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil, Switzerland play nail-biter today

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
MAHTAB UDDIN

Brazil's players take part in a training session at Al Arabi SC stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP

FIFA's ranked 1 Brazil and ranked 15 Switzerland will engage in a vital match of Group-G in the FIFA World Cup tonight (Monday) at 10:00 pm at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.
Whoever wins the match today will stay ahead for the next round. Besides, another match of the group between Cameroon and Serbia in the afternoon will provide a sheer clear picture of the group. Cameroon is ranked 43 and Serbia is ranked 21.
Brazil has a rich history of good performances in the tournament. It is the team that has participated in the most FIFA World Cups, having never missed a single tournament so far. The Brazilians are also the five-time champions of the FIFA World Cup, something no one else has done. The Yellow boys who clinched their last trophy of the tournament in 2002 have been looking for their sixth win since then. They are dreaming of fulfilling the mission Hexa this time.
The Swiss Nati (National Team) also called the Rossocrociati (Red Crosses) played its first FIFA World Cup in 1934, the second edition of the tournament. Its best performance at the FIFA World Cup was three quarter-final appearances, in 1934, 1938 and 1954. The Swiss hosted the competition in 1954, where they faced Austria in the quarterfinal, losing by 5-7, which today still stands as the highest-scoring World Cup match ever.
The Brazilian national team, the Canarinha (who wear canary yellow), has faced the Swiss team nine times from June 1950 to June 2018, twice in FIFA World Cups and the rest in different FIFA International matches.
Facing each other nine times, Brazil won thrice while Switzerland won twice. The rest were tie matches. They met first in the 1950 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil where the host suffered a 2-2 tie against the Swiss. They met last in 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia where they played a 1-1 tie.
In the tournament this year, Switzerland had a 1-0 win over Cameroon while Brazil had a 2-0 win over Serbia in their respective first matches.

Special match at a special venue
Stadium 974 is a temporary venue made out of 974 recycled shipping containers as well as can host more than 45,000 spectators. The iconic venue was made of containers in homage to the district's industrial history and the international dialling code for Qatar (+974). The stadium has hosted three matches of the tournament already. Portugal and France have celebrated wins there against Ghana and Denmark respectively. Mexico and Poland played a goalless draw a few days ago. Now, the nail-biting match between Brazil and Switzerland is going to be held at the venue.

Other matches today
In Group-H matches today, FIFA's ranked 28 South Korea will meet ranked 61 Ghana at 7:00 pm while ranked 19 Portugal will face ranked 14 Uruguay at 1:00 am after Monday midnight.







