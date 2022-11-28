Video
BCL Central Council shifted to Dec 6

Published : Monday, 28 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Due to the upcoming rally of BNP in Dhaka on December 10, the ruling Awami League (AL) has further changed the date of the 30th Central Council of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of AL. According to the revised announcement, the council will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on December 6 instead of December 8 and 9.
The new decision regarding the conference came on Sunday.
In a speech on Sunday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the Central Conference of Chhatra League has been changed to December 6 instead on December 8 on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the decision has been taken so that BNP can hold their rally in Dhaka on December 10.
Earlier, the date of this conference was fixed on December 3. But later the decision was changed and the new date of conference was announced on December 8 and 9.
Meanwhile, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua told the Daily Observer, "Due to the unavailability of the honourable Prime Minister's schedule, the date of the Chhatra League conference has been fixed on December 6 instead of December 8."



