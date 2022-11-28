Govt will not prevent BNP’s Dec 10 rally, says Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government will not prevent BNP's rally on December 10, but if they come to play with fire and sticks, the people will give a befitting reply.

He gave this warning in his opening speech at the triennial conference of Pirojpur district Awami League on Sunday. Obaidul Quader joined the conference virtually from his official residence in the capital.

Terming the BNP a terrorist party, he said a Canadian court declared the BNP as a terrorist party as its politics means arson and vandalism in the name of movement. It is not so easy to make a leader who escaped to London with a bond under the condition of not doing politics. Time of making people fool has been over."

Regarding the demand of the caretaker government, the AL General Secretary put a question to the Secretary General of BNP and said, "Is there a caretaker government in any country in the world? It was your leader who said, no one is neutral except madmen and children."

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "The caretaker government is now banned by the court. The next general election of Bangladesh will be held in the same way as the elections are held in different countries of the world."

AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu was present as the chief guest at the conference while Pirojpur district AL President AKM Awal was in the chair.

Awami League Central Executive Committee Member Abul Hasanat Abdullah, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Afzal Hossain, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Industry and Commerce Secretary Siddiqur Rahman, among others, spoke in the conference while Pirojpur district AL General Secretary Abdul Hakim Howladar conducted it.











